Readers views: Fox a ‘propaganda machine’ + Anti-abortion advocates are women’s friends

Mississippi Gov. signs ‘heartbeat’ abortion law Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation — a measure that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation — a measure that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

Fox ‘a mere propaganda machine’

Viewers glued to Fox News’ entertainment-opinion division (Hannity, Ingraham, Judge Jeanine, Tucker Carlson, et al.) are stuck at the epicenter of a pro-Trump/GOP reality distortion field.

Rupert Murdoch, publisher of lowbrow tabloids, started Fox News after realizing there was big money in marketing a political view based on fear and anger.

After Trump was elected president, the traditional Fox slogan “Fair and Balanced” was quietly retired. Apparently, even Murdoch was embarrassed.

The job of these conspiracy-pushing infotainers is to keep you riled up by feeding you disinformation while withholding important factual information that would clash with their distorted picture. If they bump into a fact, it’s accidental.

If you shun other news sources, you may not realize the extent you’re being misled.

Like Murdoch, the motivation of these TV hucksters is self-aggrandizement: The more viewers, the more advertising revenue flows into in the Fox coffer, which puffs up their personal bank accounts. Hannity alone rakes in an estimated $30 million a year.

If you find it impossible to periodically pull away from Fox — and if facts don’t make you break out in hives — at least check out the less viewed but more balanced presentations by Fox’s legitimate journalists, Shepard Smith and Bret Baier.

If you need extra motivation, consider this: Fox News contributor retired Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters quit Fox, saying the network had devolved into “a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration” that is “fostering corrosive and unjustified paranoia among viewers.”

Richard Harkness

Ocean Springs

Anti-abortion advocates are the real friends of women

When human sperm and ovum unite to form one cell, human life begins. Our lives did not begin when we were born or became viable. Likewise they did not begin when our body parts became distinguishable, or when brain waves were detected, or when our hearts began to beat. Our lives began with the formation of this single potent cell that contains within itself our genetic and DNA blueprint.

Many abortion advocates ignore or simply have not come to grips with the fact that the life which exists in the womb is unquestionably a human being. Mississippi”s Heartbeat Law is an example of legislative efforts in quite a few states that seek to limit the scope of abortion and perhaps to end in the reversal of Roe vs. Wade and the recognition of the unborn as human beings whose right to life is given equal protection under the U.S. Constitution.

Anti-abortion sources affirm that many women experience lifelong effects and regrets from having had abortions. Fortunately, there are as many as 2,700 anti-abortion pregnancy help centers in the United States that help these women. Many are helped to find healing. Many women are also assisted in various ways to avoid abortion and bring their little ones to term. Many keep these children and take real delight in them. Anti-abortion advocates are the real friends of women who find themselves with problem pregnancies. Planned Parenthood snuffs out thousands of lives and leaves many women with lifelong regrets and grief.

Harry R. Hull Jr.

Pass Christian