Letters to the Editor for March 17, 2019

‘Incredibly’ lazy words
More and more I’m hearing flashy-sounding subjective words spouted on TV news shows. Trending lately: “incredible” and “incredibly.”
Using such words is a lazy way to avoid providing objective details.
These bloated words nest more comfortably in trivial everyday conversation. But there’s a disturbing trend to elevate them into the public square.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Traditionally, journalists avoid subjective words in favor of fact-based, objective comments.
This degradation of the language seems to have accelerated since President Trump barreled into the White House.
Indeed, one of Trump’s ploys is the use of over-the-top subjective words to describe his accomplishments. Listen for: incredible, unbelievable, tremendous, fantastic, amazing, spectacular, beautiful, wonderful. (Should we brace for “fantabulous”?)
These are the words of a carny showman, not a president. You hear them in TV product pitches designed to separate you from your money.
Trump spouts fuzzy words as camouflage — a way to slink by without providing objective details that can be fact-checked.
The more such empty prop words are haphazardly strewn about, the more meaningless they become.
Recently, a guest on a TV news show repeated “incredible” three times — perhaps unconsciously — during a 15-second span. This prevented me from taking what she said seriously.
The danger is that these throwaway words tend to slip by our awareness and suck the air out of what’s real.
Are we in the midst of witlessly accepting a broad dumbing-down movement as the new normal?
Richard Harkness
Ocean Springs
Seeking the truth
I am anxious to see a report on The Truth About What’s Happening at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport.
Facts:
▪ The AFRH and U.S. Congress stated: “Prohibition On Removal for Inability to Pay Fee Increase. - A resident of the Armed Forces Retirement Home as of Sept. 30, 2018, may not be removed or released from the Retirement Home after that date based solely upon the inability to pay the amount of any increase in fees …”
▪ Residents are being forced out.
▪ However, it is the position of the AFRH (and apparently Mississippi’s U.S. Congressional Representatives) that residents with pre-existing, prebudgeted, debts who cannot afford the fee increase — are making the choice to move out of their homes.
▪ Choice is the act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities/options. Residents are not being presented with two or more options — simply one: If you cannot afford the fee increases due to pre-existing, prebudgeted debts — move out.
▪ When residents, with previous good credit, who file bankruptcy solely due to the increase, may still be required to move out — something is wrong!
I encourage an investigation by the Sun Herald.
Robert Guenther
Gulfport
Race unity takes work
Most discussion on race is to try and diffuse confrontation. There can be heated discussion without confrontation. Hatred may come out, racist words may come out, but that is where the healing starts.
The facts are visible in the thoughts and words of the individuals. What life event caused one to feel that way about another? Do you feel superior? Do you feel smarter? If so, you need to be in the discussion of racial healing and social justice.
Are you ready to heal from the sickness of racism and prejudice? Now is the time to say yes.
The discussion must take place in your communities: a town hall meeting in a safe environment is a good start. Race unity has to be worked on. If it is difficult, then that is your challenge. This is the day of unity of peace and security.
Miguel Nicholson
Gulfport
Comments