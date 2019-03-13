Letters to the Editor for March 3, 2019

Shame on litterers!
People of our state should be ashamed to throw their trash out on our roads. We have people who come here from all over this country, and I’ll bet they wonder what kind of people we are.
And why do we never see anyone pulled over for littering? Where is our law enforcement? Write some tickets, make people obey the law.
Arnold Parker
Ocean Springs
Defining ‘fair share’
One of the promises of rising socialism is for everyone to have a fair share. Since I’m not sure what a fair share is I searched for a definition. Merriam-Webster described it as “a reasonable amount.” Therefore a fair share would be defined individually from one’s point of view. Today there are two extreme points of view.
First would be the point of view from a Capitalist, a free-enterprise person. This view likely would be, “It’s reasonable that I have what I have because I worked hard, had a job as a teenager, tried to do my best in school, and never found an excuse not to be the best I could be at my job, whatever that job was. I was always focused to be successful. Therefore what I have is a reasonable amount for my success at reaching my target.”
Then there is the view from the other end of the extreme. “I never had a chance to be successful and have enough money to survive as well as I would like. I waited and looked for jobs, but had to turn many down because they didn’t pay enough. I never got a break like those rich people who have more than they need. That opportunity never came my way.”
It’s very clear. Those who never see their goal for success will never get there. Something to be reached must first be defined. Perhaps a fair share is from the achievement of aspirations, not more free stuff.
Will Clark
Diamondhead
Why I am ‘so-cap’
Capitalism’s head is in the right place, but its heart is not. Socialism’s heart is in the right place, but its head is not. That’s why I am a “so-cap” — a socialistic capitalist.
I believe in a capitalist economy that encourages competition and creativity and therefore efficiency and low prices, and is responsive to what people want, not what the government dictates. I also believe in government programs and regulations that provide intelligent, compassionate services to its citizens and prevents the abuses to which capitalism can lead (if you don’t know what those are, read 19th and early 20th century labor history in England and the USA).
Unfettered capitalism is brutal; it leads to exploitation, wealth concentration among a few, and violent rebellion. Unfettered socialism is suffocating and leads to stagnation and rebellion. We need to combine the best of these two economic philosophies to generate a healthy, thriving, enduring society.
Richard Creel
Biloxi
