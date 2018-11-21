Letters to the Editor for Jan. 20, 2019

Shutdown is a disgrace
What has happened to “The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave”?
We see that some 800,000 federal employees are being held hostage in a time of peace. What a disgrace! This is not freedom.
Many of these brave men and women keep our coastal waters, borders, airports and food supply safe and are being ignored and humiliated — furloughs and paychecks withheld.
This could stop in one minute.
The world is watching in disbelief.
Our citizenry is watching while our fellow Americans are suffering.
God is watching us — from a distance and taking names.
Let this not become the Land of the Greed and the Home of the Afraid.
Let us ask the important questions and demand the right action from our elected leaders. Open the government now!
Mary Frost
Waveland
Wrong decision
I see where a federal judge has ruled that they can’t ask if you are a U.S. citizen on the 2020 census. What is wrong with asking that? The judges nowadays have lost touch with the real world. Here is a new approach — why not pass a law that judges can’t be lawyers.
Cecil Craft
Carriere
Walls work, but ...
Stephen Grimes (“Walls Do Work,” Jan. 13 Sun Herald) is largely correct on the effectiveness of various walls throughout history. What he doesn’t discuss is the amount of manpower it took to make them effective.
The guards on China’s Great Wall were close enough that they communicated by tying messages to arrows shot between towers so they could then alert defensive garrisons. The 33-mile Hadrian’s Wall had “mile castles” each requiring a garrison of 1,000 to 1,500 men (33,000 plus). The 300-mile Maginot Line had 30 plus “ouvrages” (about 9 miles apart) with smaller forts in between — roughly 40,000 total.
What’s absent from Trump’s demand to build a wall is any sort of business case. The implication — and that taken by his “base” — is that it’s “one and done.” Not so. As history has taught, a wall is just a start and a piece of a larger security posture. About 700 miles of the envisioned 1,000-mile U.S.-Mexico wall is already in place.
The logical next question would be how many additional illegal crossings is the additional 300 miles of wall expected to prevent? What’s the long-term cost for maintaining the wall, its associated surveillance technology and manpower? (Annual amortized construction, maintenance and operational cost per deterred additional illegal alien or drug shipment?)
To wall proponents, I’d say, give us a business case stacked against alternatives rather than political rhetoric and then we’ll discuss it.
Larry George
Biloxi
Comments