Letters to the Editor for Dec. 16, 2018

Medical marijuana and you
Voters like you will determine when medical marijuana is legalized in Mississippi by referendum or voting for its supporters. You may be interested in knowing marijuana has been used for thousands of years without anyone dying from it plus the growing evidence of its health benefits.
Opponents of medical marijuana use the circular arguments “no research exists that it is NOT harmful or medicinal” at the same time vigorously opposing such research because “marijuana is illegal.” This argument restricts research on its safety and therapeutic value and stands in stark contrast to the Surgeon General’s Reports on tobacco smoking being the greatest single cause of the premature and preventable death of over 20 million Americans in the last 50 years and of over 450,000 such deaths annually. Smokers also die an average of 10 years earlier than nonsmokers. Yet tobacco smoking is not only legal, it has been one of the most heavily advertised products in history.
In some states, physicians are now legally prescribing medical marijuana for anxiety, depression, side effects of chemotherapy, chronic pain, Chron’s disease, glaucoma, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease/ALS, multiple sclerosis, pain, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, among others. Consumers can save as much as $4 billion dollars annually by using it to replace costly painkillers, anti-anxiety medications, stimulants, sleep aids and antidepressants, many of which have very serious side effects. Marijuana arrests are still too high while the the majority of violent crimes go unsolved.
How will you vote?
Harold Dawley
Diamondhead
Forgive property taxes
It would be only fair for Harrison County and the city of Biloxi to forgive and forgo all property taxes of those businesses and residences that have been directly and adversely affected by the ongoing street and drainage projects.
For over a year now people residing in the area have lost the “quite enjoyment” of their properties as well as any normal ingress and egress. Businesses have lost loyal customers who now have found other venues and developed other habits for their shopping and dining pleasures. These businesses also have had to reduce their staffs and have lost many valued employees because of the loss of business due to the inaccessibility of their business by the public due to road closures and detours. Plus if any property owner needed or wanted to rent or sell their business or home, “Good Luck!”
I doubt if one could find a home or business owner in the area who would give a passing grade to the contractors involved for a well-planned, performed and timely effort. There have been too many “do overs” and “change orders” for this project to move at any pace that would or should be termed acceptable.
It is for these and many other reasons I request that the city and county forgive the property taxes of these citizens for the year 2018.
David Mattina
Biloxi
Comments