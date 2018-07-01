Letters to the Editor for July 1

When we U.S. build a northern wall
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that marijuana will be legal nationwide on Oct. 17. Canadians will be able to order cannabis online and have it delivered through the mail. Ontario plans to open up to 150 pot stores to be run by its Liquor Control Board. In the Northwest Territories, cannabis will be sold at existing liquor stores.
The U.S.-Canada border is the longest in the world stretching 5,523 miles compared to the U.S.-Mexico border at 1,954 miles.
The United States will need build wall between U.S. and Canada one-and-a-half times longer than the U.S.-Mexico wall to protect its citizens from Canadian drug smugglers, rapists, gang members, bad dudes and Amazon shipments while developing policies that will insure that Canada pays for it.
Britton Cagle
Biloxi
First responders saved dog, house
On June 8 this year, our house caught fire while we were out running errands.
Fortunately, our son came home for lunch and, discovering that the house was on fire, called 911.
The Ocean Springs Fire Department and police department were on site in minutes. The prompt and caring actions of the fire department personnel from both the Central Station and the Bernard Beaugez Station saved the life of Daisy, our beloved dog.
She is well and back to her ornery self. More importantly, the actions of the OS Fire Department saved our home: Repairs are necessary, but we will recover.
Hats off to the Ocean Springs first responders. We are a small city — but have top notch first responders.
Steve and Phyllis Villines
Ocean Springs
We must produce our own steel
President Trump was recently criticized for his decisions on world trade, especially production of domestic steel and aluminum instead of importing it from other nations, mainly China. Although domestic production might be more expensive, it would put many disenfranchised Americans back to work, boosting economies that would increase taxes to offset that higher cost. It would also ensure more safety and security. This is an example:
In the 1950s to ’60s as an airman at Keesler AFB, I often fished at the White House pier in Biloxi, and the breakwater jutting in Gulfport, catching speckled trout, ground mullet and white trout. During that five years, I fished with the same spincast reel. Later, I used that reel catching rainbow trout in Lake Towada in Japan and striped bass in South Carolina. It disappeared during my military move to Turkey in 1973.
Now I fish in the local area with a beautiful reel made in China. The bail is made from stainless steel. I didn’t know stainless steel would rust. It does, and my favorite reel lasts only a few months until it’s unusable.
What if all our steel came from China? Would it be inferior? Would it rust or break on an aircraft or a battleship designed to protect our nation? Can we afford to be sabotaged by a nation that one day might become a military enemy determined to destroy us? For the protection of our nation we must produce our own critical items, especially steel and aluminum.
Will Clark
Diamondhead
Northern battle cry emanates from Wicker’s office
I think an alarm must be sounded as to how Sen. Roger Wicker is responding to his constituency.
I just called Wicker’s office and after a minute or two heard some rustling of papers, then the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” began playing while a barely audible woman’s voice said, “Can I help you” (I think) — then more “Battle Hymn,” then the female voice saying, “I need to put you on hold for a minute” then more “Battle Hymn” then she hangs up.
I call back and the exact same scenario repeats itself. One more try, and it happens again.
This may be worse than usual, but it has been my experience that the senator is not particularly interested in his constituent’s thoughts on what is happening in Washington though he sends out form letters to the contrary.
He continues to support Trump’s policies though they hurt children, the elderly and those who depend on services that have been paid for throughout a working life.
We Mississippians have no representation in Washington unless we are the 1 percent with millions of dollars and contribute significant amounts of cash to congressional campaigns for re-election.
It’s wrong, but we are heading for a date in November when some of these wrongs can be righted.
By the way, the “Battle Hymn” was the battle cry of the Northern War of Aggression against the South. The irony is inescapable.
Stephen Kutos
Pass Christian
Comments