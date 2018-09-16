Letters to the Editor for Sept. 16

Bring back SEATO
SEATO, the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization, was much like NATO but was developed during the Vietnam War and discontinued soon after the war ended.
President Trump should lead an effort to reconstitute SEATO, which would include past members as well as new countries, ironically like Vietnam and others into a mutual defense and economic organization that would give the region leverage in it's dealing with China and North Korea.
North Korea’s nuclear program and China's economic strength in the region needs the counterweight of a new SEATO that would bring a much improved balance of military and economic power to its united members. SEATO members would impose no tariffs on fellow members and be responsible for there "fair share" of military expense — strength in numbers. PS: Maybe a "free trade" no tariff deal can be made between NATO and SEATO members.
David Mattina
Biloxi
Promises kept
"Drain the swamp," was the impassioned promise of candidate Trump.
Clearly, it is not going the way he envisioned. President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manaford, and his long time lawyer, Michael Cohen, will both be sentenced to jail terms and fines for convictions for corruption, bank fraud and tax fraud.
Ironically, we are reminded that he is keeping his campaign promises.
Charles A. Boggs
Long Beach
Put phone down
My husband went to get his drivers license this morning up on Highway 67 north of Biloxi.
There were five people in the office, most of whom were talking on the phone. For 45 minutes no one was waited on and no numbers were called.
A lot of people finally gave up and used the self service.
Most people do this errand before and after work and do not have a hour to wait for nothing. It seems that with five employees there would be some customer service. May be a good place to cut the budget.
Patricia L Madison
Gulfport
Try a new dollar
A stroke of the pen in Congress just over 100 years ago began the downhill slide of the U.S. dollar bill (in terms of its purchasing power), regardless of which political party’s elected president has occupied The White House.
Today, the dollar has been devalued by over 96 percent to where it is actually worth around 3½ cents. A stroke of the pen can also begin to repair the collateral damage to society caused by greed in the banking industry, a complicit Congress and a strangely silent (on this issue) mainstream media.
A (truly sovereign) country that can authorize and print a bond with associated debt can just as easily print a bill without debt to a private institution as we have in the Federal Reserve. The bill can be spent into circulation on infrastructure and education, not loaned as perpetual debt.
Only three words of change are needed to accomplish this; replace “Federal Reserve Note” with “United States Note” on the U.S. dollar bill.
Proposed legislation already exits: The American Monetary Act and The National Emergency Employment Act – The N.E.E.D. Act H.R. 2990. These may be reviewed at www.monetary.org with additional educational information at www.RealityofMoney.org.
Stephen M. Clark
Diamondhead
Real world awaits
In regards to the rent increase at the Armed Force Retirement Home.
Welcome to the real world.
I appreciate the retirees but know the common worker's rent has gone up every year.
Try going to grocery store and find bargains on a fixed income to have the meals you get.
How many hard working retired workers have no pension and can't travel outside the state?
One gentleman has two pensions and SS and an income of $60,000. A common phrase from the common worker — really?
Donald Geissler
Long Beach
Clean up Long Beach
As a resident of Carroll Avenue, Long Beach, for over 40 years, I can say that I love this city. However I am not at all happy with the city officials for allowing many houses to be very run down, lawns that never get mowed, junk and trash filling the yards.
This is not the way to run a city with the highest taxes around. These disgraceful run down properties are hurting the value of us who take pride in keeping their houses and yards clean.
On my street is a part of a house that has been condemned by the city and a guy lives there with no power, no water or gas. The yard is littered with all kinds of junk and debris, terrible scene on our street.
A couple of residents have tried to sell their homes but potential buyers look at that mess and go some where else. Come on Long beach Mayor and aldermen please help us out.
Lloyd Griff Page
Long Beach
