We ask the Legislature to pass a lottery bill today

A senator reviews the proposed lottery bill in Senate chambers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. The Senate passed the bill, 31-17, however, the Mississippi House killed the bill that would create a state lottery, voting 60-54 against it. The lottery was an attempt to put about $200 million a year into highways and bridges. The bill was held for the possibility of more debate, meaning supporters could try to revive it. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo