Opinion

Memorial Day weekend and summer are almost here. Tip your servers well, MS Gulf Coast.

Justin Mitchell is a Sun Herald digital editor and occasionally works part-time as a manager at Field’s restaurant in Bay St. Louis.
“We’ll text you when your table is ready.”

Chances are, you’ve heard that phrase multiple times this year if you’re dining out at your favorite Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurants.

And not just on a busy Saturday night. I dined out with co-workers on Monday, and a downtown Biloxi spot was on a near-hour long wait. A block away, another restaurant sat a large party and had to go on a 90-minute wait.

“We just don’t have the staff,” a waiter said, a nod at the ongoing worker shortage many Coast restaurants are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Memorial Day and summer approach, dining on restaurant patios is going to be as desirable as Olivia Rodrigo’s new album.

I’ve worked in the food service industry for most of life. I worked at Dolly’s Quick Stop and served deli food through high school, served at Sweet Peppers deli in college, and often manage at Bacchus on the Beach in Pass Christian or Field’s in Bay St. Louis now as my schedule allows for extra cash.

I’ll be working at Field’s Steak & Oyster Bar this weekend, and we’re prepared for a great — and busy — holiday weekend.

The restaurant industry wants you to know: We’re here for you, and guest experience is a first priority. But we also need your help and understanding in knowing that the world is different right now, and some things are simply out of our control.

While you wait to get a table for dinner or cocktails, please remember these things:

