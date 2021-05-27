Memorial Day weekend and summer are almost here. Tip your servers well, MS Gulf Coast.

Justin Mitchell is a Sun Herald digital editor and occasionally works part-time as a manager at Field’s restaurant in Bay St. Louis. Courtesy Lauren Joffrion

“We’ll text you when your table is ready.”

Chances are, you’ve heard that phrase multiple times this year if you’re dining out at your favorite Mississippi Gulf Coast restaurants.

And not just on a busy Saturday night. I dined out with co-workers on Monday, and a downtown Biloxi spot was on a near-hour long wait. A block away, another restaurant sat a large party and had to go on a 90-minute wait.

“We just don’t have the staff,” a waiter said, a nod at the ongoing worker shortage many Coast restaurants are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Memorial Day and summer approach, dining on restaurant patios is going to be as desirable as Olivia Rodrigo’s new album.

I’ve worked in the food service industry for most of life. I worked at Dolly’s Quick Stop and served deli food through high school, served at Sweet Peppers deli in college, and often manage at Bacchus on the Beach in Pass Christian or Field’s in Bay St. Louis now as my schedule allows for extra cash.

I’ll be working at Field’s Steak & Oyster Bar this weekend, and we’re prepared for a great — and busy — holiday weekend.

The restaurant industry wants you to know: We’re here for you, and guest experience is a first priority. But we also need your help and understanding in knowing that the world is different right now, and some things are simply out of our control.

While you wait to get a table for dinner or cocktails, please remember these things:

Be patient. Many restaurants have to go on wait now because of limited staffing. If you see empty tables, it’s probably because there are not enough servers to fill that section. Wait times are likely to get longer in the summer during peak tourism months. Bring a book, listen to a podcast, or enjoy the Coast sunshine while you wait for a table.

Many restaurants have to go on wait now because of limited staffing. If you see empty tables, it’s probably because there are not enough servers to fill that section. Wait times are likely to get longer in the summer during peak tourism months. Bring a book, listen to a podcast, or enjoy the Coast sunshine while you wait for a table. Be kind. Chances are your server has either been working a “double,” or two back-to-back shifts, or has been dealing with mass volume with less service staff and kitchen staff. Don’t complain if your food is taking longer than usual or if it takes a minute to get a drink refill.

Chances are your server has either been working a “double,” or two back-to-back shifts, or has been dealing with mass volume with less service staff and kitchen staff. Don’t complain if your food is taking longer than usual or if it takes a minute to get a drink refill. Tip your servers. The worker shortage is real. There are “now hiring” signs across the Coast. These servers are showing up, working long hours, and depend on your tips to survive. Your standard tip amount should be 20%, but times are tough and you should consider tipping more if you can.

The worker shortage is real. There are “now hiring” signs across the Coast. These servers are showing up, working long hours, and depend on your tips to survive. Your standard tip amount should be 20%, but times are tough and you should consider tipping more if you can. Leave positive reviews online. Negative posts can really hurt a business, and if your experience was great during these pandemic times, leave a good review on Yelp or the restaurant’s Facebook page. Compliment your server to the manager. Request them the next time you go back. A little light can go a long way.

Justin Mitchell is the Sun Herald audience editor and occasionally writes and blogs about trending topics on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.