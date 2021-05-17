Want all of Mississippi to get back to normal after COVID? We need your help.

The words we’ve all been waiting to hear came Thursday.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic,” the CDC said.

No masks in most places. No more hidden smiles or muffled small talk. No more rooting through your car or purse to find a mask before you go into a store.

Even for those already operating as normal, the CDC’s change means the world around you may soon feel more familiar.

But — and that’s a big but, no cap as Gen Z says — the new guidance only applies if and when you are fully vaccinated.

In Mississippi, that’s still only about one in four people.

The coronavirus is still spreading among the unvaccinated. So far this month in South Mississippi, six people have died and there have been over 400 new cases.

Those numbers are thankfully much lower than they were a few months ago. But they’re not nothing.

Now that most people who wanted a shot have gotten it, the challenge is convincing the rest of the state. It’s a long-term challenge, the state’s top doctor Thomas Dobbs has said, and it’s one that confronts the deep, underlying issues Mississippi has always had when it comes to health care.

The only way to make sure all Mississippians are safe is for everyone to get vaccinated. And it’s going to take a while.

