On impeachment, all lawmakers must remember who they serve: ‘We the people’

US lawmakers, remember your duty

Our representatives and senators in Washington would be well served to read Federalist 65 by Alexander Hamilton.

In that paper is a concise yet thorough analysis of impeachment. It points out the potential pitfalls based on political bias.

We need the members of these bodies to remember who they serve. They serve “We the people.”

We need them to review the facts objectively, not follow partisan lines. If they follow partisan lines they fail their constitutional duty and the people they’re elected to serve.

Michael Clancy, Charlotte

Trump has actively attacked issues

Howard Honeycutt

President Trump aggressively attacked issues — jobs, the economy, China ripping us off — rather than ignoring them. Terrified Democrats spend their time on impeachment rather than on their jobs as they fear they can’t defeat Trump in 2020. Undeceived Americans will respond at the polls.

Howard Honeycutt, Charlotte

NC senators, reps are a disappointment

We are so fortunate to live in North Carolina. We have Sen. Richard Burr, the phantom, who only comes out once every six years for re-election. Sen. Thom Tillis supports us as long as it is OK with Mitch McConnell, and Rep. Richard Hudson feels so comfortable he rarely holds town hall meetings.

Now, we have Sen. Dan Bishop, who has outed the whistleblower and is bragging about it with the full support of the state Republican Party.

We are so fortunate to be so well represented.

Eric Marsh, China Grove

Curb development; give coyotes space

Regarding “‘NC wildlife officials respond to coyote attacks in Charlotte,” (Nov. 13):

I feel sorry for the poor cat, Harley. But, the problem is not the coyotes. It is over-development and way too many people in the Charlotte-metro area.

Developers and city planners just keep building, totally ignoring the floral and fauna in the area. Tax revenues are far more important than quality of life for the people who live here - and the coyotes.

“Coyote Conflict Management” is as silly as it sounds.

How about leaving some open space and some woods with trees and places for these coyotes to live, instead of forcing them into drain pipes and kudzu ditches?

Marty Pearsall, Mint Hill

Silver Line delay could cost more

William C. Barnes

Regarding “Charlotte approves $50M contract for Silver Line design work,” (Nov. 13):

City Council member Tariq Bokhari says we need to have commitments for some unknown amount of money, between $3 and $7 billion, before we spend $50 million to research the viability of the Silver Line project and possible sources for funds.

If we delay it may mean another billion dollars to add two more lanes to Independence Boulevard and another 20 minutes to our commutes. The options make $50 million sound reasonable.

William C. Barnes, Charlotte

Natural gas is a climate killer

The writer is lead organizer for 350 Charlotte.

Regarding “Duke Energy: Climate and the case for natural gas,” (Oct. 27 Opinion):

Duke Energy executive Stephen De May not only dismisses the increasing viability of renewable technologies, but conflates “clean energy,” climate action and natural gas.

In fact, natural gas is mostly methane. While it burns relatively cleanly, it’s almost 100 times worse for the environment than carbon dioxide when leaked, and leaks are an inevitable consequence of production and delivery.

The wholesale expansion of natural gas use will undoubtedly increase the grave impacts of the growing climate emergency, when we should be reducing them. With the climate crisis already producing extreme effects, that’s simply unacceptable.

Jerome Wagner, Concord

Too many empty seats at games

I watched Packer fans smothered in snow and frigid cold cheering in a packed stadium last Sunday. I saw Cleveland fans packed in their seats on Thursday night.

But Panthers home games are awash in empty seats, with bright sunshine and mild weather.

Why in the world do we have such wishy-washy ticket holders who may or may not go to the game depending on what else they can do on Sunday? For goodness sake, give your tickets to those who care and would love a chance to cheer for the home team!

Make someone happy - give tickets to a nonprofit or to a couple of kids playing a pick-up game at a park. Or does that take too much effort?

Debra Tobin, Lincolnton