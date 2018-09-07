Sound Off for Sept. 7: When will governor sign lottery bill?

Think about it
Heaven has a wall, a gate, and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders. Let that sink in.
Sign the bill
Has Gov. Bryant signed the lottery bill? If not, what is taking so long? It must be done within 30 days of its passage.
Not the right way
Draining the swamp of alligators doesn’t matter a flip if you fill it back up with crocodiles.
Thanks for hard work
Peyton Malone, you did an awesome job on tracking Tropical Storm Gordon. You are a great asset to our Gulf Coast. Thank you for your hard work and the hard work of the whole WXXV-TV 25 weather team.
Will you pay?
I know a lot of people hate Trump. With the tax cuts we are getting does this mean the people are going to still pay the higher taxes? If they don’t, does this mean they are agreeing with President Trump?
Garbage book?
Bob Woodward’s new book on President Trump is apparently based solely on anonymous sources but will be praised and lauded as the absolute truth by the anti-Trump, liberal left. In other words, it’s pure garbage.
Not my money
The NFL and Nike will not be getting any of my money.
Appreciate the effort
Did anyone thank the man who does the sign language version of the governor’s address to the public over the Gordon preparations? At the end of the press conference the man looked exhausted and no one seemed to thank him or give him a pat on the back. He didn’t stop for one second. I didn’t need the interpretation but I know others probably did. So, thanks whoever you are.
A real circus
Yesterday’s Kavanaugh hearing was a joke. I encourage all citizens to watch how our elected officials conduct their hearings. Coming after the “can’t we all just get along” McCain funeral, it was business as usual. Why have a hearing when Democrats have stated before these hearings that they will vote no for him? Just take a vote and be done with it. The Democrats running for president in 2020 are just giving campaign speeches. It was just a circus. Shame, Shame
See the congressman?
Someone told me there was a Steven Palazzo sighting on the Coast this week. I guess he was upstaged by Jim Cantore.
