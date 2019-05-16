Christmas lovers travel to Santa house in North Pole, Alaska

In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019 photo, Santa Dennis Hoffman and his wife Ellen from Florida take part in the ceremony as dozens of Santas visiting Alaska stop by the Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska, renew their wedding vows. It's the perfect time of year for a wedding, and what better place for Santa to get married than North Pole, where it's Christmas even in May? Oh, this North Pole is a suburb of Fairbanks, not that geographic or magnetic point at the top of the world. Eric Engman

Travelers have been visiting the Alaska city of North Pole to show their Christmas spirit and declare their love at the Santa Claus House.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Thursday that Princess Cruises has steered its "Santa Cruise" to North Pole for the past three years.

A bus operated by the cruise line arrived at the house in the community 14 miles (23 kilometers) east of Fairbanks Wednesday.

A member of the tour says he organized a group trip for students of his International School for Santas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Couples clad in red, white and green renewed wedding vows in the Santa Claus House with the help of an ordained minister.

The Florida minister then made wedding vows to his own Mrs. Claus, who called the experience "my summer Christmas Hallmark movie."