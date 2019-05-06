Weird

8 trapped ducklings rescued from storm drain

The Associated Press

In this Sunday, May 5, 2019 photo released by the University Connecticut, firefighters remove a grate from a catch basin along a street near the chemistry building on the UConn campus in Storrs, Conn., before climbing in to rescue stranded ducklings. Bystanders called the fire department after noticing a mother duck and two ducklings crying at the storm drain. Several other ducklings had fallen into the catch basin.
STORRS, Conn.

Firefighters have rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain on the University of Connecticut campus.

The school says bystanders walking near the chemistry building called the fire department after noticing a mother duck and two ducklings crying outside the drain on Sunday evening.

The school says a firefighter attached to a safety rope used a ladder to reach six of the eight ducklings and bring them out.

The other two had made their way down a drain pipe. Crews lured those two out using a cord attached to small dish filled with Rice Krispies.

The school says the duck family was reunited and has returned to a nearby lake.

