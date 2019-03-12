TSA: Don’t leave loaded guns in carry-on bags

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding flyers to not leave guns in their carry-ons after seeing a sudden uptick in firearms found in luggage in eastern Washington state.
The Spokesman-Review reported Tuesday the TSA has caught eight people with loaded handguns in carry-on bags in the past three weeks at the Spokane International Airport.
The federal agency says one man in late February had two guns — one in each of his carry-ons.
The airport says its police cited each traveler in the recent cases, but they were not arrested.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Firearms in carry-on bags are punishable by fines ranging from $2,000 to $13,333 per violation. Jail time is also possible.
The TSA recorded 18 instances of guns left in carry-ons at the Spokane airport in all of 2018.
Comments