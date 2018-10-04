Flapper Crapper, Commando Commode headline Outhouse Races

The 29th Annual World Championship Outhouse Races are running this weekend in Virginia City.
The two-day event is scheduled rain or shine both Saturday and Sunday on C Street in the historic mining town southeast of Reno.
Organizers say the tradition dates back to the day when outdoor plumbing was outlawed and angry residents took their outhouses to the streets in protest.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports teams scheduled to race their so-called pot-rods this year down the hill to a toilet-paper finish line include the "Flapper Crapper," ''Bar Stool" and "Commando Commode."
The competition begins at noon each day and runs until about 3 p.m.
