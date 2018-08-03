Man who harassed Yellowstone bison arrested at Glacier park

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park. The National Park Service says 55-year-old Raymond Reinke caused a disturbance Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Many Glacier Hotel. Yellowstone rangers cited him later over the bison incident. Reinke had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Saturday and released on bond. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File) Matthew Brown AP