Two love: Identical twin brothers to wed identical sisters

From left, Krissie Bevier and fianc, Zack Lewan and Nicholas Lewan and fianc, Kassie Bevier, pose for a photo, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Grass Lake. Identical twins Krissie and Kassie Bevier are marrying identical twins, Zack and Nicholas Lewan. (Nikos Frazier /Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP) Nikos Frazier AP