Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates birth of baby sloth

It was a day of celebration last week at the Hattiesburg Zoo as officials introduced its newest addition.
Maple, a two-toed Hoffmann’s sloth, was born June 28, but had been under wraps until Thursday, when zoo officials held a news conference to announce her birth.
“We are thrilled at the growth, progress and activity of little Maple,” said Rick Taylor, Hattiesburg Convention Commission executive director. “She is quite the character. She is moving along a little faster than we might expect.”
The three sloths will remain together in the sloth exhibit at the Asbury Discovery Center.
When she is old enough, Maple will become an ambassador animal for the zoo’s educational outreach programs, Taylor said.
“This birth is important to us because it does allow us to grow as a zoo,” he said. “It also gives us new skills in managing birth and juvenile animals.”
Maple was named after maple syrup, said Stephen Taylor, Hattiesburg Zoo’s animal care manager, since her mother Mo, was named for molasses, reflective of the animals’ colorings. Dad Chewy was named after the “Star Wars” character, Chewbacca.
Stephen Taylor said the zoo waited a few weeks before introducing Maple to the public.
“We wanted to give time for mom and baby to get acclimated with one another without disturbances,” he said. “The baby was very, very healthy (at birth) and already doing what baby sloths should do, which is clinging very tightly to her mother.”
Her parents, Chewy, 5, and Mo, 10, also are doing well.
