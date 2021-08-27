Hurricane
Tracking Tropical Storm Ida: See the latest map and stay up to date on the storm’s potential impact
Tropical Storm Ida is forecasted to make landfall in Louisiana as a major hurricane early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ida is likely to travel northwest through the Gulf of Mexico where it will strengthen to a hurricane throughout the weekend.
This page will be continuously updated as the NHC releases forecast advisories.
Use the graphic below to view the latest forecasted track and potential for tropical storm wind speeds.
