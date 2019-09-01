‘Katrina dolphins’ now living at Bahamas resort safe in Hurricane Dorian, official says

From Miss. Coast to Atlantis: The untold story of Hurricane Katrina dolphins Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport was home to 14 dolphins before Katrina made landfall. Six dolphins were relocated to swimming pools on higher ground before the water began to rise, but the remaining eight “Katrina dolphins” weathered the histor Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport was home to 14 dolphins before Katrina made landfall. Six dolphins were relocated to swimming pools on higher ground before the water began to rise, but the remaining eight “Katrina dolphins” weathered the histor

Dolphins that survived Hurricane Katrina on the Mississippi Gulf Coast were also safe from Hurricane Dorian’s wrath at their new home in the Bahamas, according to a release from an Atlantis resort.

Eight dolphins, 19 sea lions and a seal were left to fend for themselves at Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport, Mississippi, on August 29, 2005, according to a report from the Biloxi Sun Herald. Marine Life was situated along the Gulf of Mexico and sat just 4 feet above sea level.

Officials searched the tanks after Katrina ravaged much of the Gulf Coast, but the animals left behind were nowhere to be found.

The “Katrina dolphins” were found in the Gulf 12 days later, the Sun Herald reported, and were given a new home at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas.

Resort officials said Sunday that the dolphins were safe from the powerful Hurricane Dorian.

Atlantis Paradise Island was not directly impacted by Dorian. Described as a “catastrophic” storm, Dorian was a Category 5 when it made landfall over the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon.

“Our guests, the marine animals in our care and our team members are all safe and secure,” Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island, said in a news release. “Please join us in sending thoughts and prayers to our Bahamian family in the Abacos, Grand Bahama and other areas in Dorian’s path were they are experiencing devastating life-threatening conditions.”

By 11 p.m. Sunday, Dorian had maximum winds of 180 miles per hour was was slowly moving west toward Florida’s Atlantic coastline. The storm is expected to make a northward turn and could affect several other states, including Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The untold story of the “Katrina dolphins” was told by McClatchy in 2015, 10 years after Katrina’s landfall.