Mississippi Coast closely watching forecasts for Hurricane Dorian

See Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station Views of Hurricane Dorian from a camera outside the International Space Station orbiting 250 miles above the Earth on Aug. 29, 2019.

On the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, people across the Gulf Coast were keeping a close eye on forecasts for Hurricane Dorian.

The National Hurricane Center forecast track shows the storm making landfall as a Category 4 in the middle of Florida’s Atlantic coast before possibly continuing northwest into the Gulf of Mexico.

On Thursday, Dorian was still over the Atlantic and expected to impact the Bahamas over the weekend before making landfall in Florida on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency advised after the 4 p.m. NHC update that the track had slowed down, and that beyond Monday the track is uncertain.

Coast residents shouldn’t let their guards down, said Robert Ricks, the lead forecaster for the National Weather Service’s office in Slidell.

The latest projections go through Tuesday afternoon. The storm, by that time, could turn north or head back out across the Gulf.

However, Ricks said at this point it’s unlikely the storm will make its way to the Gulf.

“If the forecast holds true, it should be favorable for Mississippi,” he said. “The Mississippi Coast will be on the dry side of the storm. ...It might get hotter, maybe pushing mid to upper 90s’ those days, but it’ll be dry.

“We’re urging everybody not to drop their guard just yet but things are looking a little better.”

Longtime Gulf Coast meteorologist Rocco Calaci, who owns a forecasting company called MetLoop, warned that the NHC’s forecast is splitting the difference between the main forecasting models.

He said in an advisory newsletter the “vast majority” of models have Dorian making landfall in South Florida before moving north through the state. But some models show the storm crossing Florida and into the Gulf.

“The numerical models are trying to come together and I can see the similarities in the projected paths, but there is still anywhere from a 50 to 200 miles difference over the 5 day forecast,” he said. “This can mean the difference between a re-energizing hurricane or a dying tropical system.”