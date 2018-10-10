His father-in-law is riding out the storm, he’s coming to help
Mike Dalton of Victoria Texas stopped in Biloxi, Miss., to do some repairs before continuing on to Florida as Hurricane Michael was coming ashore. Dalton said his father-in-law was riding out the storm in his house in Blountstown, Fla.
The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.
Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida state line. Tropical storm warnings and watches stretch over most of the rest of the central Gulf coast.
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl as it makes its way toward the Caribbean islands on Friday, July 6, 2018. At 11 a.m. Beryl was located about 1,045 miles east, southeast of the Lesser Antilles, moving west at 15 mph.