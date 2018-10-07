Minimal hurricane could bring rain, higher tides to Coast

Coast emergency management officials are readying for what could be a minimal hurricane near the Coast by midweek.

This morning’s update from Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said Tropical Depression 14 could be Hurricane Michael, a category one storm, by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

He said Coast residents should expect higher than normal tides both days and less than two inches of rain if the storm follows the current track that would take it east of the Coast to the Florida Panhandle. But, he said, if that track shifts west, rainfall totals and winds could be higher.

The National Weather Service said storm watches could be issued later Sunday or early Monday. The storm is expected to be far inland by Thursday morning.

SIGN UP