Great Miami Hurricane of 1926 one of the worst in history

Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida state line. Tropical storm warnings and watches stretch over most of the rest of the central Gulf coast.
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl as it makes its way toward the Caribbean islands on Friday, July 6, 2018. At 11 a.m. Beryl was located about 1,045 miles east, southeast of the Lesser Antilles, moving west at 15 mph.
Kacey Peterson of Dolly's Quick Stop shares an emotional story of a man with only $50 to spend after Hurricane Katrina. Dolly's opened two days after Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi, becoming a safe haven for Hancock Countians.