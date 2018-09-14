Is climate change making hurricanes worse? Yes, here’s why.

Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida state line. Tropical storm warnings and watches stretch over most of the rest of the central Gulf coast.
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl as it makes its way toward the Caribbean islands on Friday, July 6, 2018. At 11 a.m. Beryl was located about 1,045 miles east, southeast of the Lesser Antilles, moving west at 15 mph.
Kacey Peterson of Dolly's Quick Stop shares an emotional story of a man with only $50 to spend after Hurricane Katrina. Dolly's opened two days after Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi, becoming a safe haven for Hancock Countians.
After years of anticipation, the developers of the Gulf Coast Galleria shopping center in D'Iberville are releasing their plans. Road construction in anticipation of the project has been underway, and some were unsure if the project would happen.
After Hurricane Katrina hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast in August 2005, residents were left unsure of their future amid a pile of destruction. Volunteers soon poured into the area to help clean up and rebuild. Along the way they did much more.
