Hurricane and storm surge watches issued for Carolina coast as Florence inches closer

Hurricane Florence remained a fierce Category 4 hurricane Tuesday morning after doubling in size a day earlier as it churned toward the Carolina coast.
In a 8 a.m. update, National Hurricane Center forecasters said sustained winds dropped slightly to 130 mph but restrengthening is expected to begin later today, with the storm likely to make landfall along the North or South Carolina coast by Thursday. On the current forecast track the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday.
Florence was located about 405 miles south of Bermuda, moving to the west, northwest at 15 mph.
Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for the east coast of the United States from Edisto Beach, South Carolina northward to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 inches with isolated areas of 30 inches along the current track over portions of North Carolina, Virginia and northern South Carolina through Saturday. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.
Farther west, Tropical Storm Isaac also continues to roll west toward the Caribbean, where it’s expected to cross the Lesser Antilles on Thursday. The compact storm was located 880 miles east of the Lesser Antilles Tuesday morning, with sustained winds of 70 mph.
Behind Isaac, Helene has strengthened with maximum sustained winds estimated to be at 110 mph. Helene is expected to continue strengthening over the next two days as it rolls west and become a major, Cat 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph. A turn toward the northwest and then the north-northwest is forecast Wednesday and Thursday.
