Florence is now a hurricane. Isaac and Helene are expected to follow by Monday night

Sunday morning brought little change in the tracks of three storms in the Atlantic, but Florence has now crossed the line from tropical storm to Category 1 hurricane.

And Florence is the one projected for the U.S. East Coast

In order of procession:

▪ Hurricane Florence’s 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center was headlined, “Florence Forecast to Rapidly Intensity Into a Major Hurricane by Monday.”

Florence has 75 mph sustained winds, making it a Category 1 hurricane and the advisory said, “Florence is forecast to rapidly strengthen to a major hurricane by Monday, and is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday.”

Hurricane winds extend 15 miles from the center with tropical storm winds all the way out to 115 miles from the center.

Though moseying west at 6 mph Sunday morning 750 miles southeast of Bermuda, Florence is expected to pick up speed while veering into a west northwest track.

“On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday,” the advisory said.

Hurricane Florence’s projected track as of 11 a.m. Sunday National Weather Service

▪ Tropical Storm Isaac, like Florence, is expected to grow into a hurricane, by late Sunday or on Monday, according to the 11 a.m. advisory. For now, Isaac has 65 mph sustained winds that extend 60 miles from its center. Isaac was about 1,470 miles east of the Windward Islands and moving west at 9 mph. It’s expected to continue west.

Tropical Storm Isaac’s tracking as of the 11 a.m. advisory National Weather Service

▪ Tropical Storm Helene and her 65 mph winds are 125 miles south southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, moving west at 13 mph, as of the 11 a.m. advisory. A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning are in effect for the Cabo Verde islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava. Tropical storm force winds still blow 80 miles from Helene’s center.

Helene’s expected to turn north well ahead of threatening the U.S. East Coast.