Tropical Storm Isaac named and growing in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center says

The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Isaac in its 5 p.m. Saturday advisory.

The system had been churning in the Atlantic as Tropical Depression 9 for most of Saturday at 35 mph, just under the 39 mph threshold, but grew its sustained winds to 40 mph and shifted to a westerly direction, about 1,640 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The storm is moving a bit faster, too, at 7 mph.

It’s still too early to forecast whether Isaac could be a threat to South Florida, but it is expected to be a hurricane by early next week.





