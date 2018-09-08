Tropical Storm Isaac named and growing in the Atlantic, National Hurricane Center says

Tropical storms Florence, Helene and Issac intensify in the Atlantic, expected to become hurricanes.

Tropical storms Florence and Helene are expected to become hurricanes as conditions in the Atlantic Tropical Depression #9 became Tropical Storm Issac Saturday after the National Hurricane Center 5pm advisory.
By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

September 08, 2018 04:39 PM

The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Isaac in its 5 p.m. Saturday advisory.

The system had been churning in the Atlantic as Tropical Depression 9 for most of Saturday at 35 mph, just under the 39 mph threshold, but grew its sustained winds to 40 mph and shifted to a westerly direction, about 1,640 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The storm is moving a bit faster, too, at 7 mph.

It’s still too early to forecast whether Isaac could be a threat to South Florida, but it is expected to be a hurricane by early next week.

