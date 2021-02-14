Winter storm could send Mississippi Coast wind chill near single digits, set records

Parts of South Mississippi should be prepared for icy roads Sunday and Monday after National Weather Service upgraded its winter weather warnings overnight Saturday.

But the entire Mississippi Coast could see wind chills as low as 10 degrees above zero by Tuesday morning, the weather service warned.

Multiple winter storms are bringing snow and ice across United States, including Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Thousands were without power in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday.

The worst effects are expected in Pearl River and Stone counties and areas to the north and west, including Slidell, Poplarville and Picayune. There is a winter weather advisory and wind chill watch for those areas.

Heavy freezing rain or sleet is possible by sunset Sunday, and even colder air arriving Monday could drop the wind chill (what it feels like) into the single digits and teens — as low as 5 degrees above zero in those northwestern parts of South Mississippi.

The rest of the Coast is also under a wind chill watch — as low as 10 degrees possible.

All of South Mississippi is under a hard freeze watch through Tuesday morning with actual temperatures below 32 degrees.

“Interests in the New Orleans area and Mississippi coastal counties should be aware that the threat for these areas is NOT zero and warnings/advisories can’t be totally ruled out later today or tonight,” the weather service said Sunday.

Even colder air will follow any precipitation, with highs barely above 40 degrees Monday, which could set a new record.

“Low-temperature records for Tuesday morning could fall by 5 degrees or more, and record low high temperatures by more than that on Tuesday,” the weather service said.

“At least the sun should return on Tuesday, but any ice or frozen precipitation could be slow to melt at that time.”

Dangerous temperatures

The weather service recommends the following winter weather safety tips:

Check on elderly neighbors and family.

Bring pets indoors or make sure they have a warm shelter with access to unfrozen water.

Wrap exposed pipes. In poorly insulated homes, it may be necessary to let faucets drip to prevent them from freezing.

Protect plants. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.

Freezing rain is very dangerous! Stay home if possible during freezing rain. Even if it doesn't look like it's freezing, patches of ice can be difficult to see. Bridges/overpasses will ice first. Be prepared for power outages as ice can weigh down power lines & tree limbs. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/bram7hGguN — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 14, 2021

With bitterly cold (for us) temperatures forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning, if you plan to use a portable heater to stay warm, make sure that it is safe for indoor use. Many portable heaters are dangerous if used inside. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/hnEJDoWUkY — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 14, 2021

Mississippi Coast forecast

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5-10 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Showers, mainly between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. High near 41. North wind 5-5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 48. East wind 5-10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.