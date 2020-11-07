Where is Tropical Storm Eta headed? The latest from the National Hurricane Center

The latest forecast track Saturday shows Tropical Storm Eta over South Florida on Sunday night and Monday, then moving into the Gulf of Mexico and steering toward northwest Florida by Thursday.

Mississippi is currently outside the warning cone.

But the National Hurricane Center says track guidance is “poorly agreeing” at this point on the turns the tropical storm will take.

“There remains some spread in the guidance in just where these turns will occur and how close the center will come to south Florida and the Florida Keys,” a Saturday morning NHC update says. “This part of the new track is nudged just a little north of the previous track. After 96 (hours), Eta should move slowly across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, with the forecast track showing a northward motion as a compromise of the poorly-agreeing guidance.”

The potential for track errors five days out is up to 175 nautical miles.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eta’s maximum sustained winds were 40 mph with strengthening expected over the next 48 hours. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Florida Keys and South Florida, meaning tropical-storm conditions could hit within 36 hours.

Eta’s tropical storm-force winds extended outward for 60 miles.