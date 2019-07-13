Live updates: Barry strengthens, inches toward landfall. Coast will see rain, flooding

Storm surge and choppy waves flood New Orleans lakefront Ahead of its forecasted landfall on June 13, Tropical Storm Barry battered the Gulf Coast with strong winds, storm surge and flooding, as seen in this video of the New Orleans lakefront on July 12. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ahead of its forecasted landfall on June 13, Tropical Storm Barry battered the Gulf Coast with strong winds, storm surge and flooding, as seen in this video of the New Orleans lakefront on July 12.

Tropical Storm Barry is approaching the Louisiana Coast.

The storm is expected to make landfall near Morgan City, Louisiana, Saturday morning. More than half of Morgan City residents were without power at sunrise, the Associated Press reported.

In Louisiana, about 45,000 residents in total were without power by Saturday morning.

The slow-moving storm is expected to dump between 10 and 20 inches of rain on Louisiana and in Hancock County.

Barry’s impact on the Mississippi Coast is expected to be the most significant in Hancock County, but Harrison and Jackson counties will also see heavy rain, flash flooding, possible tornadoes and storm surge.

The flood wall near the Long-Allen Bridge in Morgan City, La., continues to protect residents and area businesses as the waters rise in the Atchafalaya River, Friday, July 12, 2019. With Tropical Storm Barry expected to blow ashore early Saturday near Morgan City as the first hurricane of the season, authorities rushed to close floodgates and raise the barriers around the New Orleans metropolitan area of 1.3 million people for fear of disastrous flooding.. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo

Here are local updates:

7 a.m.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has issued a state of emergency as Barry inches toward landfall.

Barry’s maximum winds increased to 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. He’s moving northwest at 5 mph.

At 7 a.m., Barry was about 50 miles away from Morgan City.

Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said additional watches or warning could happen Saturday morning.

6 a.m.

The Coast is still under a tropical storm watch. Hancock and Harrison Counties are under a storm surge warning. Jackson County is under a storm surge watch.

There have been minimal power outages reported in all three Coastal Counties.

East and central Jackson County were under a tornado warning until 7 a.m.

Barry’s slow movement will result in heavy rain being poured on southeastern Louisiana and South Mississippi through Sunday.

Flash floods and river flooding will become increasingly likely as Barry moves ashore, the NWS said Saturday morning.

“It’s powerful. It’s strengthening. And water is going to be a big issue,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham told the AP.

There are more than 100 flooded streets reported in Hancock County by 4:30 a.m., Emergency Manager Brian “Hootie” Adam said.