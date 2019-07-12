Video shows helicopter rescue of 5 stranded boaters near Gulfport as Barry churned in Gulf

Coast Guard rescues five people from the Gulf ahead of Tropical Storm Barry The U.S. Coastguard rescued five people after their boat became stranded in the Gulf, 20 miles from Gulfport. An aircrew was able to transport all passengers and they are in stable condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The U.S. Coastguard rescued five people after their boat became stranded in the Gulf, 20 miles from Gulfport. An aircrew was able to transport all passengers and they are in stable condition.

Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard after the boat they were in became stranded in the Gulf of Mexico.

A distress call of a grounded vessel was called into the Coast Guard Sector in Mobile about 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.

A Coast Guard crew from New Orleans deployed to the area, about 20 nautical miles away from Gulfport, to rescue the stranded passengers.

It took two trips to get them to safety in Gulfport, according to the release.

All five passengers were in stable condition Friday. Tropical Storm Barry is also churning in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana Coast on Saturday.

“Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly, and the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm,” the release said.