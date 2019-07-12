Weather
Video shows helicopter rescue of 5 stranded boaters near Gulfport as Barry churned in Gulf
Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard after the boat they were in became stranded in the Gulf of Mexico.
A distress call of a grounded vessel was called into the Coast Guard Sector in Mobile about 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.
A Coast Guard crew from New Orleans deployed to the area, about 20 nautical miles away from Gulfport, to rescue the stranded passengers.
It took two trips to get them to safety in Gulfport, according to the release.
All five passengers were in stable condition Friday. Tropical Storm Barry is also churning in the Gulf and is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana Coast on Saturday.
“Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly, and the Coast Guard’s ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm,” the release said.
