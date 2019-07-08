“People should not take this lightly:’ Tropical depression could impact the Coast this week

Hurricane Nate weakens to tropical depression after landfall in Biloxi, Miss. Hurricane Nate is the first hurricane to hit Mississippi since Katrina in 2005. There was flooding throughout Biloxi, Miss. after Nate made landfall on Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Nate is the first hurricane to hit Mississippi since Katrina in 2005. There was flooding throughout Biloxi, Miss. after Nate made landfall on Sunday.

Heavy rain and severe heat are in the forecast for the Mississippi Gulf Coast this week.

The National Weather Service’s five-day forecast shows an 80% chance of a tropical depression developing in the Gulf of Mexico between Wednesday and Friday.

The tropical depression is expected to send heavy rain from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, according to NWS Meteorologist Freddie Zeigler.

“People should not take this lightly,” said Zeigler.

“They need to stay updated on the forecast and prepare for the possible development of this system. Even if it doesn’t develop, these areas will see heavy rain at the end of this week.”

In addition to the severe weather threat, a heat advisory is in place for South Mississippi until 7 p.m. July 8.

Temperatures are expected to be between 95 degrees and 100 degrees this week, with heat indices between 106 degrees and 111 degrees.

“Everyone needs to make sure that they stay hydrated and protect themselves and their pets from the heat. We see a lot of heat exhaustion and heat stroke incidents with heat indices this high,” said Zeigler.

The Sun Herald will update this article as new information becomes available.