Wet week ahead predicted for Coast as tropical system expected to strengthen in Gulf

South Mississippi could see some rain this week from a tropical disturbance currently stewing in the Bay of Campeche.

The disturbance, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico on the first day of hurricane season, has a 60% chance of developing over the next five days, said Matt Stratton, Deputy Director of the Harrison County Emergency Management.

Stratton said the storm is expected to track northwest, then northeast along the Texas coast or northwestern Gulf.

By mid-week, southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast could see up to three inches of rain, Stratton said.

Stratton said there is a chance this disturbance can develop into a weak tropical system.

