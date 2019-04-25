Tornado watch extended for South Mississippi. But what about the weekend?

Aerial footage shows tornado damage in Morton, Mississippi Homes were damaged near Morton after storms moved across the South on April 18, killing two Mississippi drivers and a woman in Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homes were damaged near Morton after storms moved across the South on April 18, killing two Mississippi drivers and a woman in Alabama.

Cooler, sunny weather is behind the storm system that unleashed strong wind and heavy rain Thursday in South Mississippi and a tornado in north Louisiana, where a mother and son lost their lives.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for South Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana, the National Weather Service says. The watch extends to 8 p.m. in southwestern Alabama and the western Florida panhandle.

Harrison County Emergency Manager Rupert Lacy expected storms to clear out from the Coast late Thursday night.

“We’ll get back into decreasing clouds and temperatures a bit warmer,” Lacy said. “We’re looking at the possibility of a good weekend: sunny, pleasant, comfortable temperatures.”

Nights on the Coast should be in the upper 50s to low 60s, the National Weather Service forecasts, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s and plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

Skies darkened, the Mississippi Sound churned and straight-line winds whipped trees beginning Wednesday morning on the Coast. Rain was expected to continue into the evening.

A potential tornado hit the Kiln community in Hancock County, where numerous trees were downed, Hancock County emergency manager Brian “Hootie” Adam said.

Adam said that straight-line winds could have downed the trees, but he expects the National Weather Service to investigate whether a tornado hit.

April has been a record month for tornadoes in Mississippi. The (Jackson) Clarion-Ledger reported that the NWS has confirmed 40 tornadoes when severe storms moved through April 18, almost matching the total number of tornadoes that hit the state in a normal year.