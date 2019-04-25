Tornado warning issued for Harrison, Hancock counties

Aerial footage shows tornado damage in Morton, Mississippi Homes were damaged near Morton after storms moved across the South on April 18, killing two Mississippi drivers and a woman in Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homes were damaged near Morton after storms moved across the South on April 18, killing two Mississippi drivers and a woman in Alabama.

A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Harrison and Hancock counties until noon.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located in the Kiln or near Diamondhead. The storm is moving at 40 MPH.

NWS says the storm and dangerous and will be in Lyman 11:50 a.m. It will moved to Gulfport and Saucier around noon.

Gavin Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell, Louisiana, said at 11:30 a.m. there haven’t been any reports of tornadoes.

“April typically is the peak of tornado season from Kentucky all the way down to New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. A secondary peak comes in November in the Southeast,” he said.

As of 11:50, NWS New Orleans reported a possible tornado just south of Kiln.

May have had a tornado briefly touchdown just south of Kiln. Circle in the bottom right image shows possible tornadic debris signature. This lines up with the tree damage that was reported in Hancock county. pic.twitter.com/oxC49KrxJ9 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 25, 2019

As of 12:11 p.m., a tornado watch has been issued in southern and southeastern Mississippi until 3 p.m.

The NWS reported strong thunderstorms located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Latimer to 8 miles southeast of Long Beach. 30 MPH winds are possible with these storms.

Areas impacted by these storms include Hancock, Jackson and Harrison counties.

This story will be updated as we learn new information.