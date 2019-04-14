16 Jackson County homes damaged after overnight storm

Sandra Cotten of Flora, Miss., looks at her uprooted 100-year old oak tree that now lies across her yard and two streets, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Cotten recalled hearing a loud “swosh” as the massive oak fell next to her house in Saturday’s severe weather. She lamented the tree’s loss for the summer shade it provided. The storm was one of several that hit the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

Sixteen Jackson County homes were damaged early Sunday after a storm rolled through South Mississippi.

Earl Etheridge, Jackson County’s emergency services director, said the homes were in the Escatawpa area on streets such as Riverlodge Drive, Kimberley Circle, Kings Bridge Road, and Prescott Drive.

He said the damage to the homes ranged from minor to heavy.

No injuries were reported after the storms came through about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Etheridge said he wasn’t ready to officially say a tornado hit the area.

“I feel comfortable saying it was most likely a tornado,” he said, adding the National Weather Service was expected to inspect the area late Sunday and “they are the ones who get paid (to say) that.”

There also was damage in other parts of the state from the storms.

News reports indicate one personal died and others were injured after strong storms in Monroe County.