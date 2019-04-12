Cold front could bring severe storms, chilly nights to the Coast this weekend

April showers could be especially strong this weekend, as a cold front pushes possible severe weather across the region.
The Mississippi Coast has a risk of scattered severe storms, but the worst weather is expected in northern Louisiana, where widespread severe storms are likely.
The National Weather Service in Slidell on Friday lessened the overall rainfall forecast to 1 to 1.5 inches, but there is still a threat of wind gusts over 60 mph, isolated tornadoes and hail.
“All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds and tornadoes being the main hazards,” a weather service advisory said.
Sustained winds of 20-25 mph are expected along with the stronger gusts, which could down small limbs, lead to power outages, and make driving difficult on elevated roads and bridges. The weather service issued a wind advisory for all of southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi from noon until midnight Saturday.
As of Friday afternoon, the timing of the storm front was forecast to be late Saturday night into Sunday morning for the Coast. It’s expected to reach Hancock, Pearl River and most of Stone counties between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., and Harrison, Jackson and George counties between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday.
“There will also be a few thunderstorms ahead of this line that would not take much to become severe as well,” the weather service said. “It would be a great idea to keep some type of weather alert system nearby while sleeping Saturday night.”
A cold front behind the storms will drop temperatures significantly Sunday night, with expected lows in the upper 40s and hovering around 50 near the beach.
Here is the day-by-day forecast from the weather service:
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
- Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 65. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15-20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
- Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m, then a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
- Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5-10 mph.
- Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 5 mph.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Comments