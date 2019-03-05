Freeze warning in place tonight for South Mississippi

Anyone standing outside at a Mardi Gras parade today doesn’t have to be told it’s cold, and it’s going to get even colder once the sun goes down on Fat Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning again tonight for temperatures to drop near or below freezing in much of South Mississippi.
“Due to recent warm temperatures, much of the area’s vegetation has already begun to grow again,” the advisory says, “and some sensitive plants may be damaged by the freeze.”
The freeze warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday, with temperatures expected to drop to the upper 20s to low 30s for 3 to 6 hours near I-10.
Daytime highs are expected to rise steadily into the weekend, from 54 degrees and sunny Wednesday in Gulfport to 73 degrees and thunderstorms likely on Saturday, according to the NWS. Overnight lows also will rise, from 41 degrees on Wednesday in Gulfport to 63 degrees on Saturday night.
Saturday starts Daylight Savings Time, when clocks spring ahead an hour .
Spring officially begins at 4:58 p.m. on March 20, and the Farmer’s Almanac says this is the first time in nearly 40 years the spring equinox will come on the same day as the Full Worm Moon, a supermoon that will be slightly larger and brighter than most full moons in 2019.
