Videos catch snow falling in central Mississippi as Coast prepares for deep freeze

By Robin Fitzgerald

January 29, 2019 10:25 AM

A brisk wind snaps the U.S. flags that line this automotive sales lot in north Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning in effect for parts of central Mississippi including Vicksburg, Jackson and Columbus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A light snow dusted as far south as Hattiesburg and missed the Coast, but the region can now expect below-freezing temperatures and wind chills in the 20s.

South Mississippi could see a hard freeze for 6 to 8 hours on Wednesday morning, said meteorologist Freddie Zeiglar on the National Weather Service in Slidell. Freeze and hard freeze warnings are likely to be issued later Tuesday.

Temperatures across the Coast will mostly be in the 40s on Tuesday with wind chills in the 30s and dropping to the lower 20s at night, Zeiglar said.

Wednesday’s forecast is for a morning low in the upper 20s with a daytime high in the low 50s.

Zeiglar said the weather service received no reports of snow in the lower six counties, although the likelihood of an inch of snow was forecast in the northernmost portion of southwest Mississippi, mainly on bridges and overpasses.

Snow flurries were reported Tuesday in central Mississippi cities, including Hattiesburg and Jackson. No reports of travel issues have been reported yet.

The cold won’t stay for long this week, the weather service predicts, with the Coast seeing temperatures near or at 70 degrees by the weekend.

Tuesday school closings

  • George County School District
  • Pearl River Community College
  • Greene County School District
  • Laurel School District
  • Jones County School District
  • Southern Miss in Hattiesburg (Long Beach campus will remain open)
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (day classes only, night classes resume as normal)

Cold weather shelters

  • Bay St. Louis: Spanish Trail Baptist Church, 5079 U.S. 90, open Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The church is west of the Waveland Walmart. If you need a ride, call Hancock County dispatch at 228-255-9191.



  • D’Iberville: Harrison County Multi-Purpose Building, 10395 Auto Mall Prkwy, opens 5 p.m. Tuesday. Bus pickup is at Seashore Mission starting at 4 p.m. Contact Seashore Mission for more details.



  • Gulfport: Salvation Army Building, 2019 22nd St., Gulfport: Opens 4 p.m. Tuesday. Contact Salvation Army for additional details.



To add to the closings or shelter lists, email the Sun Herald at online@sunherald.com

SunHerald.com will update this report.

Robin Fitzgerald

Robin Fitzgerald covers real-time news, such as crime, public safety and trending stories. In nearly 40 years as a journalist, her highest honors include investigative awards for covering the aftermath of the fatal beating of a Harrison County jail inmate in 2006 and related civil rights violations. She is a Troy University graduate.

