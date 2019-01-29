Videos catch snow falling in central Mississippi as Coast prepares for deep freeze

A light snow dusted as far south as Hattiesburg and missed the Coast, but the region can now expect below-freezing temperatures and wind chills in the 20s.
South Mississippi could see a hard freeze for 6 to 8 hours on Wednesday morning, said meteorologist Freddie Zeiglar on the National Weather Service in Slidell. Freeze and hard freeze warnings are likely to be issued later Tuesday.
Temperatures across the Coast will mostly be in the 40s on Tuesday with wind chills in the 30s and dropping to the lower 20s at night, Zeiglar said.
Wednesday’s forecast is for a morning low in the upper 20s with a daytime high in the low 50s.
Zeiglar said the weather service received no reports of snow in the lower six counties, although the likelihood of an inch of snow was forecast in the northernmost portion of southwest Mississippi, mainly on bridges and overpasses.
Snow flurries were reported Tuesday in central Mississippi cities, including Hattiesburg and Jackson. No reports of travel issues have been reported yet.
The cold won’t stay for long this week, the weather service predicts, with the Coast seeing temperatures near or at 70 degrees by the weekend.
Tuesday school closings
- George County School District
- Pearl River Community College
- Greene County School District
- Laurel School District
- Jones County School District
- Southern Miss in Hattiesburg (Long Beach campus will remain open)
- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (day classes only, night classes resume as normal)
Cold weather shelters
- Bay St. Louis: Spanish Trail Baptist Church, 5079 U.S. 90, open Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The church is west of the Waveland Walmart. If you need a ride, call Hancock County dispatch at 228-255-9191.
- D’Iberville: Harrison County Multi-Purpose Building, 10395 Auto Mall Prkwy, opens 5 p.m. Tuesday. Bus pickup is at Seashore Mission starting at 4 p.m. Contact Seashore Mission for more details.
- Gulfport: Salvation Army Building, 2019 22nd St., Gulfport: Opens 4 p.m. Tuesday. Contact Salvation Army for additional details.
To add to the closings or shelter lists, email the Sun Herald at online@sunherald.com
SunHerald.com will update this report.
