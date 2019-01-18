A blood moon and Arctic blast are converging for the Saints game. Here’s how cold it’ll be.

An arctic wind will blow, a blood moon will rise, and the New Orleans Saints will fight for a chance to play in the Super Bowl this weekend.
It all happens Sunday, when a major winter storm will bring a blast of Canadian air before the earth eclipses the year’s first super moon over frosty fans heading to and from the Superdome.
Forecasts have warmed slightly from predictions earlier in the week, when the actual temperature was expected to dip into the 20s for the entire Coast, with wind chill even colder.
But even with a now-expected actual temperature near freezing Sunday and Monday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans predicts wind chill between 25 to 30 degrees.
Ahead of the cold front is a storm system with possible severe weather Saturday, with the main threat being strong winds, and possible tornadoes and hail. Less than an inch of rain is expected.
Strong winds are expected to continue after the storm system passes, and the weather service said it expects to issue a wind advisory and gale warning over waters.
Daytime temperatures in the 60s will plummet into the 30s overnight thanks to the breezy conditions.
“The wind and cold temperatures will produce wind chill values in the 20s for much of the area Sunday morning,” the weather service said. “With significant outdoor activities going on Sunday in both New Orleans and Baton Rouge, those involved should be prepared for the much colder conditions.”
Despite clear skies and sun, Sunday’s high is only expected to reach into the upper 40s — but feel 10 degrees cooler — on the Mississippi Coast. It’s expected to be about 5 degrees warmer in New Orleans.
Sunday night is likely to be coldest with temperatures in the low 30s. Monday morning could see a light to moderate freeze for the northern half of the area above Interstate 10.
Monday’s high should be near 50, with a warming trend starting Tuesday.
The eclipse happens Sunday night, and because it’s a total eclipse, it will give the moon a reddish hue, called a blood moon. It’s also a super moon, which is a full moon that’s closest to the earth, making it appear bigger.
Predicted clear skies should make the eclipse highly visible over the Gulf Coast. The total eclipse will last about an hour starting 10:41 p.m., but it will start to be visible as early as around 9 p.m.
The 2 p.m. NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams will be over by then, so game-watchers will have time to view the spectacle.
And by then, Saints fans will either be over the moon or howling in anguish.
