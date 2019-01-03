Clear skies are coming to the Coast this weekend after heavy rains, forecasters say

More heavy rains are on the way to the Mississippi Coast, but there’s good news for the first weekend of 2019.
Saturday should bring the first fully sunny day in over a week, predicts the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
But first more heavy rains and a slight chance of severe weather is coming Thursday.
A slow-moving system is expected to bring widespread showers, 1 to 3 inches of rain and possible flash flooding. A flash flood watch has been issued for Hancock and Pearl River counties.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Grounds and waterways already are waterlogged, and a flood warning remains for the Pascagoula and Pearl rivers. The Pascagoula is expected to crest Friday at 2.6 feet above flood stage. The Pearl is expected to crest at 3.3 feet above flood stage by Monday.
There’s also a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday.
There’s 100 percent chance of rain Thursday and overnight, dropping to 20 percent early Friday. Once the rain clears, there should be clear skies until Monday night.
A cold front behind the storms is expected to drop temperatures. Friday’s high should stay in the 50s, dropping to near 40 overnight with a very gradual warming through the weekend.
Comments