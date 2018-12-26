Today could be the last rain-free day of 2018 on the Mississippi Coast

Enjoy the sunny weather while it lasts, because today is likely to be the last dry day of 2018 on the Mississippi Coast.

Heavy rains are expected off and on through New Year’s Eve, the National Weather Service predicts.

The heaviest rain and possibly severe weather is forecast for Thursday, when 1 to 2 inches could fall.

A flash flood watch may be issued for the coastal counties later in the day, the New Orleans weather service advised. The Mobile and Jackson weather service offices already issued watches for their coverage areas, which includes Stone and George counties as well as those near Hattiesburg and Laurel. A small craft advisory on the Mississippi Sound is in effect through Friday morning.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The biggest severe threat is flash flooding, but strong wind gusts and tornadoes also are possible.

A strong area of low pressure moving toward the Gulf Coast could bring some rain as early as Wednesday evening.

Thursday’s chance of rain is 90 percent and 80 percent at night, dropping slightly to 60 percent Friday during the day and 50 percent at night.

Unfortunately it rises again Saturday to 80 percent, falling to 50 percent overnight. Sunday and Monday are likely to see showers and thunderstorms too, the weather service predicts.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly to highs in the low 60s and lows in the 50s.

New Year’s Day may stay rain-free, but it could get even colder with a high near 60 and lows in the 40s.