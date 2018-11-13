The apparent temperature, or how it feels outside, will be in the 20s early Thursday morning.
The apparent temperature, or how it feels outside, will be in the 20s early Thursday morning. National Weather Service
Wind chill will be in the 20s as freeze watch issued for whole Coast, weather service says

By Lauren Walck

November 13, 2018 05:32 PM

It’s official, the first cold weather shelter has announced it’s opening and the first freeze watch has been issued.

The freeze watch means all South Mississippi counties could see temperatures below freezing from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans says.

“A cold front has ushered the coldest air of the season into southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi,” the advisory says. “Clouds will keep temperatures above freezing tonight with wind chill factors in the 30s in most areas, but as skies clear Wednesday night, temperatures will fall near or below freezing across much of the area.”

Most of the Coast could see temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees for 4 to 6 hours that night.

“Sensitive vegetation could be damaged. Wind chill values in the 20s will impact those outside for prolonged periods overnight Wednesday night.”

