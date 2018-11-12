When’s it gonna get cold? Tornado watch extended before big chill arrives on Coast

If you haven’t checked your heaters or pulled out your jackets and scarves, now’s the time.
Tornadoes are possible in South Mississippi until 7 p.m. Monday, and get ready for the coldest weather of the season after severe weather passes through, the National Weather Service says.
The northern part of the region also will see its first freeze of the season, forecasters say.
A tornado watch issued early Monday morning has been extended until after nightfall for all South Mississippi counties. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms called supercells that can produce tornadoes. A tornado warning means take action.
There’s a possibility of 1 to 3 inches of rain, with a 100 percent chance forecast through Monday night and a 90 percent chance on Tuesday.
The forecast initially showed the rain moving out of the area quickly, but the weather service said Monday it’s likely to last into Tuesday. Behind that front is more cold air.
Temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 40s Monday night and only reach near 50 Tuesday. The forecast shows an overnight low Tuesday near 40, climbing to the low 50s during the day Wednesday.
Freezing temperatures are possible Tuesday night and are more likely Wednesday night, mainly south of the Interstate 10 and 12 corridor and west of Interstate 59, a weather service bulletin says.
Wind chill values could be in the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning.
Things will start to warm up by Thursday but lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid-60s are expected to last through the weekend.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
