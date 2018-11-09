Temperatures in the 30s are coming to cool off the Mississippi Coast

A green blob is headed our way, National Weather Service radar shows, but behind it is much colder weather.
A storm front is moving east across the Gulf Coast, and heavy rains could make for a troublesome Friday evening commute. The good news is it’s not expected to bring any severe weather, just widespread rain.
Behind the rain is a cold front, the weather service in New Orleans says, which will cool things back down to seasonal temperatures.
And another front Sunday and Monday is expected to bring the coldest weather so far this fall.
Temperatures should drop quickly Friday, with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday’s high is expected to stay in the upper 50s, dropping again into the low 40s Saturday night.
Showers Sunday could include some thunderstorms, and chance of precipitation is between 90 and 100 percent through Monday.
Overnight lows are expected to stay around 50 those days, but Tuesday’s high should only stay around 50.
The first temperatures in the 30s for most of the Mississippi Coast should come Tuesday night and again Wednesday with highs in the 50s through Thursday.
Comments