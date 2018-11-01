Tornado suspected near OS Walmart, storm leaves damage Coastwide

A tornado possibly hit in East Jackson County on Thursday morning, blowing out windows at the Walmart Supercenter, downing trees, causing minor damage to roofs, felling trees on cars and pulling material from storage sheds, emergency manager Earl Etheridge said.

“I’m not saying there was a tornado,” Etheridge said. “The National Weather Service will have to confirm. We do have reports from the public that they saw a tornado on the ground.

“I do have pretty good suspicions there was a tornado in the area.”





Officials across the Coast also have reported downed trees, some flooded roads, downed power lines and power outages.

At the peak of the storm in the predawn hours, about 2,000 customers of Coast Electric were without power, while Mississippi Power reported about 700 customers with no power, Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said.

Standing water has been reported in several areas of U.S. 90, which typically floods with heavy rainfall. Two to four inches of rainfall was expected until around noon, but Etheridge said heavy winds have died down.





Cedar Lake Road north of Interstate 10 in Biloxi was closed in both directions because of flooding. At least two vehicles there went underwater when motorists drove around barricades, Lacy said.

Minor damage was reported at Souvenir City on U.S. 90 in Biloxi.

Walmart in Ocean Springs remained open after winds blew out the front windows and damaged its roof and a trailer out back. Workers found damages to their cars in the parking lot as well, an unidentified employee said.

In Harrison County, trees fell across Moran Road, Mississippi 53 and Old Highway 49 and at Lizana Elementary, Lacy said.





Harrison County fire and road departments were working to remove debris in several areas, Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.

Severe thunderstorms were reported at 5:27 a.m. in a line from 13 miles west of Saucier to 6 miles north of Diamondhead near Kiln, the National Weather Service in New Orleans said. The storm was moving east at 40 mph with 60 mph-wind gusts.

At least two school districts — Hancock and Stone counties — had delayed bus routes until the worst of the storms had passed.

SunHerald.com will update this report.



