Halloween weather may be scary but ‘clash’ may wait until late-night, Coast officials say

Trick-or-treaters may get their share of fun on Halloween night before a cold front clashes with warm temperatures, possibly causing severe weather on the Mississippi Coast.
There’s a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday night and continuing until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans. A marginal risk is the lowest of five risk levels the weather service uses in forecasts involving severe weather.
The forecast calls for the possibility of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and hail, the weather service says.
The Mississippi Coast could have wind gusts of up to 65 mph and receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, said Brian Adams and Rupert Lacy, emergency management directors for Hancock and Harrison counties, respectively.
Aside from costumed children going door-to-door, at least eight Halloween festivities for children are planned for Wednesday night in Gulfport, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pass Christian and Moss Point.
The weather service forecast as of Monday shows a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly after 2 p.m., and a 90-percent chance of precipitation overnight Wednesday, mainly after 2 a.m. The rain chance for Thursday also is 90-percent.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 80 degrees Wednesday and decrease to 71 percent Wednesday night.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s until Thursday night.
Current data from the Storm Prediction Center indicates that a cold front coming from the north and mixing with the Coast’s warm temperatures will clash possibly late Wednesday night, Lacy said.
“When warm temperatures and a cold front clash, you have that potential for fall severe weather,” he said.
“When they will clash isn’t quite clear but it pays to be cautious.”
Hurricane season ends Nov. 30 while the fall severe weather period begins in Mississippi.
People tend to think that severe weather in Mississippi is just during hurricane season, Lacy said.
“In the past 10 years, we’ve had tornadoes the day of or day after Christmas,” Lacy said.
The state’s fall severe weather period runs from November through May, and brings an increased threat of tornadoes, he said. The threat for tornadoes is probably greater farther north of the Coast, he added.
Since 1950, 783 tornadoes in Mississippi have occurred during the fall severe weather period, causing an average of eight deaths and 108 people injured per year, the weather service says.
“That’s why it pays to put some fresh batteries in your weather radio this time of year and keep up with weather reports,” Lacy said.
