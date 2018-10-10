It may actually feel like fall on the Coast thanks to a cold front keeping Michael away

The long-awaited first taste of fall is coming at a very convenient time for the Mississippi Coast.

A cold front pushing across the country and bringing severe storms to the Central U.S. is strong enough to reach down to the Gulf Coast and help push Hurricane Michael eastward.

Michael has been moving mostly due north, but the National Hurricane Center forecast cones are C-shaped because the models agree the cold front will curve the path northeast through Georgia.

While the Mississippi Coast isn’t expected to feel much impact from Michael, it will see cooler and clearer weather.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Temperatures could dip into the upper 50s — even close to the waterfront — by Thursday night, the National Weather Service in New Orleans predicts.

The cool-down is expected to start overnight Thursday with a low of 57 for northern Harrison County and 59 near the Mississippi Sound by early Friday morning.

Friday’s high will only reach near 80, dropping back down into the mid- to low 60s for Friday night football. Saturday’s high is again only near 80, but staying in the 70s overnight.